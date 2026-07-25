Man says people who can’t find jobs for years lack one crucial thing: ‘Confidence’

A man has sparked a conversation online after claiming that confidence and consistency are the two most important factors in securing a job. He suggested that jobseekers should apply to at least 40 to 50 companies every day rather than losing hope after facing repeated rejections. A man said applying to 40 to 50 companies every day had helped him find a job within 10 to 15 days. (Instagram/vishu_fit_08)

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Taking to Instagram, Vishesh Singh shared a video in which he spoke about his approach to job hunting and explained how confidence had helped him find employment within a short period.

‘Apply to 40-50 companies daily’ In the video, Singh said, “You see, those who lack confidence in the corporate world, they never face problems in finding a job. Now, those who tell me, ‘It’s been 1.5 years, it’s been 1 year, it’s been 5 years, I’m not getting a job, this isn’t happening, that isn’t happening,’ they don’t have the confidence to find a job.”

He went on to claim that consistently sending out a large number of applications could significantly improve a person’s chances of receiving an offer.

“You only get a job when you try in at least 40 to 50 companies every day, with consistency. Only then do you get a job in 10 to 15 days,” Singh said.

Sharing his own experience, he added, “It’s not like I was lucky—I also did the same thing, applying to 40-50 companies daily, and then my job would get fixed in 10-15 days. So, this is the only talent I have: confidence in myself that I will get a job.”

The clip was posted with the caption, “This is how every corporate employee should find job.”

(Also read: '13th time was the charm': Techie shares advice after landing Google job following 12 rejections)

Social media users react The video received a number of reactions from social media users, with several people agreeing with Singh’s views on confidence and consistency during a job search.

One user wrote, “I agree with you,” while another said, “This is true.” A third person praised the message and commented, “Every word you said is right.” Another user similarly extended support, writing, “I support what you said.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)