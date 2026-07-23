‘I stopped chasing jobs’: Indian-origin woman in the US shares how 3 lay-offs reshaped her career

What would you do if you lost your job three times in three years? For 31-year-old Vinita Kuhikar, each lay-off came with a different challenge, but it also changed the way she looked at her career. Originally from Mumbai, she moved to the United States to pursue her master's degree and build a career in architecture. Mumbai-born Vinita Kuhikar shares her US career comeback story. (Vinita Kuhikar)

Now based in Mountain View, California, the architect-turned-construction project manager shared how repeated setbacks pushed her to stop chasing jobs and start building a long-term career strategy.

Three lay-offs that changed everything Vinita said her first lay-off came while she was working on what she considered her dream project, Google's headquarters.

"I had spent almost two years working on Google's headquarters, and as an architect, it felt like I had finally achieved something I had worked towards for years. Losing that opportunity was devastating," Vinita told Hindustantimes.com.

At the time, she questioned her abilities. Looking back, however, she realised that lay-offs are often business decisions rather than a reflection of an employee's performance.

The second lay-off came just 15 days after she joined a new architecture firm. The company lost the project it had hired her for, and her role was eliminated almost immediately.

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Her third lay-off proved to be the toughest. It happened in 2024, just a week before she was due to travel to India for her wedding.

The uncertainty was compounded by the fact that she was also building her career in the United States on a work visa, making the job loss even more stressful.

"Instead of counting down to one of the happiest moments of my life, I suddenly found myself preparing for interviews and planning my next career move," she recalled.

During the day, she was busy with wedding shopping and family celebrations. At night, because of the time difference, she attended interviews with companies in the United States and continued submitting job applications.

"It was a constant balancing act between being present for my family and staying focused on finding my next opportunity," she said.