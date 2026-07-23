Employer pays ₹4.25 lakh for driver's bypass surgery, wins hearts by calling him 'colleague': 'A noble soul'

A social media post by a cardiac surgeon about an employer paying ₹4.25 lakh for his driver's bypass surgery and later referring to him as a "colleague" instead of a driver is going viral online, with many praising the employer's act of kindness. Social media users praised the employer for his compassion and the respect he showed towards his employee. (Representational image)

The incident was shared on X by Dr Prashant Mishra, who recalled treating a patient who required bypass surgery. He shared that the patient worked as a driver and the procedure at their hospital cost around ₹4.25 lakh.

Dr Mishra said that he initially suggested that the patient consider a civic hospital run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where the surgery could be performed free of cost under a government healthcare scheme. However, later that evening, he recalled that the patient's son contacted him with a different request.

"Doctor, we would prefer to get the surgery done here at Thunga Hospital only. Please help us reduce the cost as much as possible," the son told him.

Dr Mishra said that he assured the family that he would do whatever he could to help.

The following day, the patient's employer transferred the required amount directly via RTGS, allowing the surgery to go ahead.