Kid asks great-grandmother why her skin is wrinkled, her reply wins hearts online

A young boy’s innocent question to his great-grandmother has touched hearts online. In a viral video, the child can be seen asking his pardadi why her skin looks different, leading to a heartfelt conversation about ageing. A heartwarming moment between a great-grandson and his dadi. (Instagram/@____vivanshadvitworld)

The video was shared on Instagram by ____vivanshadvitworld. In the clip, the grandson can be seen sitting with his grandmother. Looking at her face, he asks, “Dadi, aapki skin aisi kyun hai?”

His grandmother calmly replies, “Hum boodhe ho gaye hain, isliye.”

The child then asks, “Acha, toh boodha hone se kya hota hai?”

Explaining it in a way a child could understand, the grandmother says, “Boodhe hone pe kami ho jaati hai, shareer ki kami ho jaati hai. Aapka shareer hai jaisa, yeh mera shareer hai. Ab mere shareer mein kami ho gayi hai.”

She further explains, “Khaana kam khaate hain, paani kam peete hain, kaam nahi kar paate hain, toh kamiyan ho jaati hain, har boodhe aadmi ki.”

The boy continues observing her and points towards her hands and legs, saying, “Aur haath bhi ho gaye hain yahan pe, pair ke bhi.”

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Grandson’s innocent question wins hearts The sweet exchange between the child and his great-grandmother has caught the attention of social media users. Many viewers appreciated the boy’s curiosity and the way his dadi answered his question with patience and affection.

The conversation also highlighted the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren, where simple questions often turn into memorable moments.

Check out the full video below: