‘Meetings don’t count’: Manager asks employees to justify every hour of their 40-hour work week

A Reddit user has shared their frustration with a workplace policy that they say has turned a once flexible job into one dominated by micromanagement. While the company replaced daily timesheets with weekly updates following employee feedback, the worker claims the new system has only made things more stressful. The post received mixed reactions from Reddit users. (Representative Image)

According to the employee, they are now expected to justify exactly 40 hours of work every week, with scheduled meetings reportedly not counting towards those hours.

What did the employee say? In the Reddit post, the employee, who identified themselves as a Research Analyst at a firm in Central Delhi, said they had been with the company for around 3.5 years. They explained that the first two years were enjoyable, with manageable workloads, flexibility and a positive work environment. However, things began changing over the last 1.5 years, particularly during the past six months.

The employee said the company first introduced daily timesheets, requiring staff to account for every minute of their eight-hour workday.

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"Obviously, everyone was extremely frustrated. We complained to our managers multiple times, but eventually, we just got used to it," they wrote.

Later, the company conducted a staff survey and invited suggestions for improvement. One of the team's recommendations was to replace the daily timesheets with weekly status updates, which they believed would reduce unnecessary micromanagement.

However, the employee said the new system created a different challenge.

"Now, every Friday, my manager expects me to account for exactly 40 hours of work for the week. And apparently, even scheduled meetings don't count towards those 40 hours," the post read.

The employee explained that a typical 40-hour workweek includes discussions, emails, quick calls, document reviews, helping colleagues, waiting for information and other 10 to 15-minute tasks that naturally arise during the week. They argued that it is impossible to predict or justify every hour of productive work in advance.

"It doesn't feel like they're measuring productivity or outcomes anymore. It feels like they're measuring how well you can justify being busy for 40 hours a week," they added.

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How did Reddit users respond? The post received mixed reactions from Reddit users.

One person wrote, "Daily timesheets are pretty standard for many industries. In companies like mine, we have to book our hours against the projects we work on, with notes explaining what we did. Meetings and administrative hours can be booked separately."

Another commented, "India corporate needs a hard reset. Need to get out of this country ASAP."

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Not everyone agreed with the employee's concerns. One user said, "Daily timesheets are normal in many companies. A weekly status update is how slackers can make themselves look busier than they actually were."

A fourth user advised, "The moment you see a work culture change, give it a maximum of two to three months. If it doesn't go back, the ship is sinking. Just switch after that."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)