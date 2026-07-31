J&K Police attach land of 5Pak-based terrorists in Reasi

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached the immovable properties of five Pakistan-based terror handlers hailing from Reasi’s Mahore area, officials said. Police attached the immovable properties of five Pakistan-based terror handlers in Reasi on Thursday. (ANI)

The police action followed an order issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, after a thorough investigation under an FIR registered at Mahore police station. The FIR had been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the E&IMCO Act.

“The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by SDPO Mahore, Parul Bhardwaj along with the SHO, Mahore police station, in the presence of the executive magistrate of Mahore and local witnesses,” said an official spokesperson.

The attached properties include 7 kanals of land belonging to Alaf Din of Shajroo; 10 kanals and 11 marlas belonging to Ghulam Mohammad, alias Gamma of Shajroo; 17 marlas belonging to Mohammad Ashraf of Chakrass (Mulass); 7 kanals and 3 marlas belonging to Shabir Ahmad of Chakrass (Jamsalan); and 8 kanals and 1 marla belonging to Bhar Din of Sildhar.

“During the investigation, credible evidence established that the above accused have fled to Pakistan for undergoing terrorist training and are presently operating as terror handlers from across the border, actively promoting, facilitating and coordinating terrorist activities,” said the spokesperson.

The investigation further revealed that these properties were liable to be alienated, with the proceeds intended to finance and sustain terrorist operations, he added.

Based on these findings, J&K Police, after obtaining the requisite approval, attached the properties under the relevant provisions of the UAP Act, 1967, he informed.

This action reflects the firm resolve of J&K Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting terrorism, said the spokesperson.