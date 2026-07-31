Clash over canal water ‘theft’ leaves three irrigation officials, farmer injured in Hansi

Three employees of the Haryana irrigation department and a farmer reportedly sustained injuries after a late-night clash over alleged canal water theft in Kharakda village near Hansi. Three employees of the Haryana irrigation department and a farmer reportedly sustained injuries after a late-night clash over alleged canal water theft in Kharakda village near Hansi. (Representational image)

The irrigation officials alleged they were attacked while removing an illegal water diversion pipe, and the farmers accused the department staff of assaulting them and damaging their irrigation system.

According to the irrigation department, officials received information around 11 pm on Wednesday that water was being illegally diverted from a canal through unauthorised pipelines. Acting on the information, a department team reached the spot, where canal guard Sachin used a crowbar to remove one of the alleged illegal pipes.

Department employees alleged that soon after the pipe was removed, a group of villagers attacked the team. In the incident, canal guard Sachin and junior engineers Ankit Bisla and Jitendra Singh sustained injuries. Sachin was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Hansi and later referred to Hisar for advanced treatment.

The department also alleged that during the scuffle, the mobile phones of beldars Arvind and Pradeep were snatched and thrown into the canal.

However, Narendra Singh, a farmer from Kharakda village, claimed that the irrigation team cut a pipeline connected to his solar-powered irrigation system. When he objected, the department employees allegedly assaulted him, causing injuries to his leg. He further alleged that ₹50,000, which had been kept for payment of labourers’ wages, went missing during the altercation.

Condemning the attack on the department staff, Ashok Kumar, president of the Irrigation Department Employees Union, said the government was committed to ensuring canal water reached tail-end farmers and illegal diversion of water could not be tolerated.

“Employees who were performing their official duty to stop canal water theft were attacked. The accused should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Police said complaints had been received from both the irrigation department and the farmers and the allegations were being verified and appropriate legal action would be taken after completion of the investigation. The FIR will be registered according to the statements of the injured.