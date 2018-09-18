Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana’s cute pic with Agastya Nanda gives a glimpse into their friendship

Bollywood circles are surprisingly small and celebs often run in the same crowd, so friendships develop, even among celeb kids. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the children of famous people also become BFFs and hang out together. Case in point: Agastya Nanda, grandson of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Agastya and Suhana have reportedly been friends since childhood, and even vacationed together with their families as kids. But over the past couple of years their friendship has become well-documented on social media, like in this adorable new Instagram photo of the two, which was shared on fan account on Tuesday:

Both Agastya and Suhana look cool — not to mention super comfortable together. They used a cute Snapchat filter, which made their eyes a little bigger and gave them some blush and eyelashes, for their selfie. But it is the tiny white flowers on Agastya and Suhana’s heads that really amps up the pic. Honestly, what did we do before Snapchat? Can you honestly think of a single person who hasn’t posed in the Snapchat tongue-out dog filter? Probably not.

Agastya and Suhana’s latest picture together shows that their budding friendship is second only to the much-talked about BFF status of their elder siblings, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aryan Khan, respectively. The fabulous foursome belong to two of the most famous families from the Hindi film industry that often get together. Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda is also pals with Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan and the two also appear together in pictures on social media. So it’s not surprising that their children have begun mirroring their moms’ friendship, right?

Let’s take a look at some more pictures of friends Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan posing together, over the years:



First Published: Sep 18, 2018 18:55 IST