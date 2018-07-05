Suhana Khan soaks in the sun, diverts attention from Shah Rukh yet again

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan vacationing in Europe with his family - wife Gauri, eldest son Aryan, daughter Suhana and youngest, AbRam - have been taking over the internet.

Mom Gauri has been sharing pictures of her kids on her Instagram. One of them shows Suhana lounging on a couch with baby brother AbRam in her arms and another shows the guys - Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam chilling - on a street corner.

SRK and his family are in Europe, relaxing after the actor finishing shooting for his upcoming movie, Zero. They were in Barcelona recently and then travelled to France. In a new Instagram story posted on his account on Wednesday, Shah Rukh can be seen replicating a classic scene from his 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Another picture of Suhana posing with cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba (children of Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba) is doing the rounds online. It was shared by a fan club and shows Suhana and AbRam at the poolside.

The 18-year-old has aspirations of becoming a movie star, but Shah Rukh has been clear that she needs to get an education first. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he said.

In March, Suhana bagged her first professional project, a photoshoot for a magazine.

Check out more vacation pictures here:

Sun kissed 😘❤ A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:09am PDT

