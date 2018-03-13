Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan bags her first project, to shoot for a magazine soon

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, who rules the internet with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram, has bagged her first project in showbiz. The 17-year-old will soon begin shooting for a magazine, her mom Gauri Khan recently revealed.

“Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year,” Gauri told reporters on the sidelines of Hello Hall of Fame Awards that were held over the weekend.

Earlier, talking about the interests of his kids, SRK had said that they need to complete their education first. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he said.

Talking about his daughter Suhana’s interest in the film industry, Shah Rukh had said while promoting his recent film Jab Harry Met Sejal, “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right.”

However, he added that Suhana needs to be prepared for the pay gaps that female actors go through: “She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.”

