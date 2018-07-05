Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam recreates iconic DDLJ scene. Watch the cute video

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram stories in which he recreated the famous ‘Aao’ scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge with his youngest son, AbRam. In the video, Shah Rukh’s youngest is seen feeding pigeons just like his character Raj from the classic 1995 film.

While he doesn’t say ‘Aao, aao,’ like Raj (SRK) and Bauji (Amrish Puri) did in the film, AbRam does seem to be overjoyed at seeing the pigeons enjoying the meal. “They love it!” he says at the end of the video.

Shah Rukh has been on an AbRam spree on Instagram. In the last week or so, he has posted several pictures of the 5-year-old, many of them from the family’s European vacation. The Khans, including SRK’s wife Gauri, elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana, were in Spain recently and have since travelled to France.

Among the series of photos shared by Shah Rukh, one shows a card apparently made by AbRam, which reads, “You are the best papa in the world.” Shah Rukh captioned this photo with, “Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life.”

Gauri, too, has been sharing pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account.

Shah Rukh will next be seen on screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, in which he plays a dwarf with the aid of computer generated imagery (CGI). The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in main roles.

