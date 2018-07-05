Suhana Khan’s Europe vacation style is so much more than just bikinis

Suhana Khan’s latest Europe vacation has fans green with envy — and not just because of the picturesque spots actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter has been visiting.

From the looks of it, Suhana’s living her best life as she travels with her family, including siblings Abram and Aryan Khan, in Europe. And while touring Spain, Italy and France, the star daughter has been giving us serious summer style envy (even giving Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani a run for their money). See for yourself:

A post shared by Bollywood Unlock (@bollywoodunlock) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:05pm PDT

Suhana is currently in the land of pasta and pizza, Italy, where she was spotted looking ridiculously chic in a stellar strapless bikini. Suhana is a vision in a brown two-piece, in Instagram pictures posted on Wednesday that caught our eye. You can hardly see the close-up details of her bandeau-style bikini and matching cheeky bottoms, but one thing’s for sure: Suhana looks good, per usual, and bang on trend.

A post shared by veryfilmi (@veryfilmi) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT

Aside from itty-bitty swimsuits, however, Suhana is armed with the coolest and most wearable outfits that’ll inspire you to step it up for your own travels. Suhana wore eye-catching looks throughout her vacation, from her standout striped jumpsuit for a perfect throw-on-and-go elegant look to an off-the-shoulder mini dress that’s easy to mix and match with everything.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

Suhana’s latest vacation looks were on trend, versatile and attainable, making them the ideal addition to your suitcase for your next vacation — particularly those involving a lot of lounging by the water, relaxing in the sun, and a chic dinner out here and there. Though we may not be on a private yacht in the South of France, we can still copy Suhana’s looks for whatever trips we take this year.

A post shared by Suhana Shahrukh khan (@_suhanaakhan2) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:40pm PDT

The key component for making everything look great is that nothing Suhana wears is ever overly fussy — whether that’s her clothes, her hair or her make-up.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more