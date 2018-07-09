With photos of Navya Naveli and Agastya, Amitabh Bachchan proves a family that mobiles together, stays together

Amitabh Bachchan loves to share pictures of his family, children—Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan—grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. On Monday, he posted two pictures on his Instagram. But this time, he was out to prove a point.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “... the family that Mobiles together, stays together..” In the said picture, all four of them can be seen lounging around, each engross in their mobile phones. Only Navya is reading a book.

In another photo, his grandkids pose for their grandfather. Writing the caption for the picture, the fond grandfather mentions he is amazed how soon the children have grown up.

Amitabh was stationed in Glasgow, Scotland for a while now, shooting for his upcoming film with Sujoy Ghosh called Badla. It is now clear if the film’s shoot is over and the entire team is back. However, Amitabh did mention that his part in Glasgow was done.

Badla brings the Pink pair, Amitabh and Taapsee Pannu, back together. It was during his shooting schedule in Glasgow that Amitabh had written in his blog that one day while he was out on stroll in the city, somebody mistook him to be actor Salman Khan. Badla is the fourth time Amitabh will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N (producer), Kahaani (director) and Aladin (director).

Meanwhile, Amitabh also stars in films like Thugs of Hindostan (with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Ayaan Mukherji’s Bramhastra (with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt).

Follow @htshowbiz for more