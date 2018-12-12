Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan stun in sarees, regal jewellery at Isha Ambani wedding. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan attended grand Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. So it’s only fitting that the Bachchan family made incredible fashion statements by rocking stunning traditional Indian outfits. While Amitabh looked absolutely regal in a stately cream sherwani and a necklace in pearls and read beads, and Abhishek chose a dashing black bandhgala, the Bachchan women gave us all sorts of #weddingfashiongoals.

We’ve long been envious of Aishwarya Rai’s poise, but at Isha Ambani’s wedding, she looked especially majestic wearing gold and red Sabyasachi saree. The statement uncut diamonds, pearl and gold necklace around her neck added to the royal vibe Aishwarya exuded. Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan chose a rich pink saree with multi-coloured florals. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli’s wedding look might not be made of an ornate designer lehenga, but it has one thing better: A gold saree. The elegant kundan and gold necklace, earrings and a modern, geometric maangtika framed and emphasized Navya’s face in beautiful way. They also add a level of opulence to the look that truly brings her princess-y feel to the forefront. Like, Shweta, Navya too balanced out the regal saree with simple make-up and hairstyle.

We were also happy to see Jaya Bachchan making her wedding look so stunning and fabulous and matching it with her fashion-forward daughter, granddaughter and daughter-in-law. With her hair was pulled back in a simple bun, Jaya wore a dazzling ivory saree accessorised with plenty of stunning diamonds: A showstopping necklace and multiple rings. Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan have set a fabulous standard for the rest of the A-list guests at Isha Ambani’s wedding, and we can’t wait to see the looks that other stylish celebs put together.

Daughter of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, Isha Ambani, 27, is set to wed Anand Piramal, the 33-year-old executive director of Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty. Their lavish star-studded pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur were attended by celebrities like, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and former US first lady Hillary Clinton and included a private concert by Beyoncé.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 18:56 IST