 Aishwarya Rai looks drop-dead gorgeous in this most magical black gown | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
  • Saturday, Jul 07, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 07, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Aishwarya Rai looks drop-dead gorgeous in this most magical black gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black floral Nedret Taciroglu gown, which featured a sheer lace body underneath, in Paris. It was a sexy, daring, edgy-but-covered-up look from the fashion-forward, sartorially smart star. See pictures.

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 07, 2018 14:42 IST
Sanya Panwar
Sanya Panwar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sheer-skirted black gown was made for making a statement. (Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sheer-skirted black gown was made for making a statement. (Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bewitches us with her fashion choices, whether she’s going gothic or glam (or both). And Aishwarya’s latest dress is no exception. Check out this magical spell of a dress she wore in Paris on Friday.

With lingerie influences, alluring lace and patchwork , eye-catching beading, transparency and a ruffled neckline, Aishwarya’s black Nedret Taciroglu gown reflected both an ethereal, sexy as well as chic, retro sensibility. We straight up gasped when we saw Aishwarya’s breathtaking belted dress complete with floral embroidery.

This is the look of a woman who doesn’t need a magic wand to do spells. Just a smoky eye and glossy nude lips.

While Aishwarya’s plunging neckline might have caught your attention initially, it’s her see-through skirt that will keep it. Aishwarya finished off her daring look with black Christian Louboutin heels, and a matching Longines watch.

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on

Overall, this is one glamorous Aishwarya look that demands your attention. From the art deco-esque aesthetic to the incredible embellishments we can’t help but want to dress as radiant and retro as Aishwarya looks here.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

tags

more from fashion and trends