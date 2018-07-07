Aishwarya Rai looks drop-dead gorgeous in this most magical black gown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black floral Nedret Taciroglu gown, which featured a sheer lace body underneath, in Paris. It was a sexy, daring, edgy-but-covered-up look from the fashion-forward, sartorially smart star. See pictures.fashion and trends Updated: Jul 07, 2018 14:42 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bewitches us with her fashion choices, whether she’s going gothic or glam (or both). And Aishwarya’s latest dress is no exception. Check out this magical spell of a dress she wore in Paris on Friday.
With lingerie influences, alluring lace and patchwork , eye-catching beading, transparency and a ruffled neckline, Aishwarya’s black Nedret Taciroglu gown reflected both an ethereal, sexy as well as chic, retro sensibility. We straight up gasped when we saw Aishwarya’s breathtaking belted dress complete with floral embroidery.
This is the look of a woman who doesn’t need a magic wand to do spells. Just a smoky eye and glossy nude lips.
While Aishwarya’s plunging neckline might have caught your attention initially, it’s her see-through skirt that will keep it. Aishwarya finished off her daring look with black Christian Louboutin heels, and a matching Longines watch.
Overall, this is one glamorous Aishwarya look that demands your attention. From the art deco-esque aesthetic to the incredible embellishments we can’t help but want to dress as radiant and retro as Aishwarya looks here.
