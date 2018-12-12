Isha Ambani looks beautiful as a bride. See pics of her pink sangeet lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Isha Ambani, the only daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, looked downright regal during her sangeet. Isha and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding celebrations took in Udaipur on Saturday and Sunday, while the wedding ceremony is slated for Wednesday in Mumbai, at the Ambani’s luxurious 27-story, 570-foot-tall, 400,000-square-foot home, Antilia. For the pre-wedding extravaganza in the City of Lakes, the beautiful bride-to-be reveled in the romance of custom lehenga by fashion designer Manish Malhotra with glam hair and make-up to match.

Isha Ambani’s timeless lehenga featured geometric floral pattern with sparkling Swaroski crystals and a voluminous A-line silhouette; it was paired with a hand-crafted floral motif Swarovski blouse. The finishing touch was a matching pink dupatta tastefully layered with Swarovskis and an opulent diamond necklace set with delicate earrings. Isha’s highlighted hair was tossed over to one side in very soft, dreamy wave waves. The make-up was also a standout with Isha rocking all warm shades like peach, pink and bronze to complement her pink lehenga. Keep reading to see close-ups and all angles of Isha’s elegant sangeet look:

Meanwhile, the bride’s mother, Nita Ambani too chose a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the Udaipur extravaganza. She wore a handwoven vermillion-hued silk lehenga, intricately hand-crafted with delicate floral streamers in traditional silver zardozi. Nita’s lehenha was coordinated with a leheriya-inspired dupatta.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:38 IST