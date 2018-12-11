Isha Ambani wedding: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan stun in lehengas. See pics

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur on Saturday and Sunday saw its fair share of A-listers, from celebrity couples, such as, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to former US first lady Hillary Clinton, The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, signer Beyoncé, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. As one would expect, the stakes were high, considering the lavish celebrations in the City of Lakes took place to mark the marriage of the only daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Isha, 27, will marry Anand, 33, at the Ambani’s luxurious home, Antilia in Mumbai on December 12.

Bollywood celebrities are known for bringing the style, and never fail to look stunning, especially when it comes to weddings. Naturally, the A-list guests pulled out all the stops for the Ambani sangeet and other pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur. We saw many bright colors, head-turning designs, and pretty prints, with many stars opting for far-from-modest lehengas. While Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi gave major princess vibes in their extravagant Manish Malhotra lehengas with metallic embellishments, also styled in custom Manish Malhotra, actor Kiara Advani turned heads in a sexy black tiered lehenga featuring silver oxidized artwork, which she paired with a strapless corset-style blouse. Actor Karisma Kapoor didn’t disappoint either in her wedding-friendly hue — she wore a light pink Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also sported a wow-worthy ivory lehenga with antique gold work to Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, contrasting colours and shimmery details made Gauri Khan’s lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock completely enviable. Actor Disha Patani looked pretty in a demure mint Arpita Mehta creation; and, can we talk about that one-of-a-kind tiered ruffle jacket? Moreover, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned to wedding-appropriate pink lehengas with floral appliqués. Vidya Balan’s emerald green lehenga by Mint Blush read classic and effortless and was accessorised with a tasteful floral pearl maangtika from Tribe Amrapali.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed guests of the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pre-wedding festivities:

