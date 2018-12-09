Manushi Chhillar stuns in black Sabyasachi lehenga at Miss World 2018. See pics

Manushi Chhillar surprised us when she attended the Miss World 2018 crowning ceremony in Sanya, China on Saturday wearing a black lehenga by Sabyasachi that was covered in sequins. Glam, showstopping, and glittering, Manushi’s lehenga was the perfect choice for the fashion-forward former Miss World to make a statement and turn heads as she crowned Vanessa Ponce de León as the new Miss World. All eyes were on Vanessa as she made history by becoming the first woman from Mexico to win the crown, but that didn’t mean Manushi didn’t deserve to shine a little too, right?

Manushi Chhillar’s shimmering lehenga by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was nothing short of swoonworthy, giving her a regal sparkle that rivals that of any queen, complete with ballgown silhouettes. Embellished with hand-cut sequins the lehenga came with a long train and was paired with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. It is the kind of lehenga that’s perfect for a wedding. If you’re a woman with a flair for the bold and dramatic, Manushi’s all-black lehenga set is everything you’re looking for.

Emphasising Sabyasachi’s signature sophisticated meets sexy look, this Manushi’s lehenga blends modern and vintage for a gleaming contemporary feel juxtaposed with classic silhouettes. Trust us, it would do all the talking. There’s no need to dramatize your hair or make-up; keeping them simple will let your stunning lehenga shine brighter. Even Manushi simply accessorized her look with elegant chandelier earrings from Sabyasachi, and glowed thanks to her flawless skin, perfectly groomed brows, a nude, creamy pout and super-long eyelashes.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 18:52 IST