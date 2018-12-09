Miss World Vanessa Ponce de León’s Instagram pics prove why she is a winner. Here’s everything you need to know

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de León was crowned Miss World 2018 by Manushi Chhillar on Saturday in Sanya, China. The 26-year-old Miss World winner represents more than just a crown. Not only did she beat 118 women from all over the world to become the first Mexican to be crowned as Miss World, the statuesque beauty has as a fruitful career in modelling. She kick-started her runway career as the winner of Mexico’s Next Top Model Season 5 in 2014, and since then has been on a roll, with appearances in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

Born in Guanajuato, Mexico on 7 March, 1992, Vanessa was crowned Miss World Mexico 2018 in May 2018 at Salón Imperial de Villa Toscana, Sonora. Before winning Miss World 2018, Vanessa kept busy as a volunteer for an organisation called Migrantes en el Camino, providing shelter to the needy in the state of Oaxaca, reportedly one of the poorest regions of Mexico. She also holds a degree in International Commerce from the University of Guanajuato. Plus, she is a speaker for the National Youth Institute in Mexico, which deals with planning and programming policies and actions related to youth.

When we thought her ever-impressive résumé was enough, Vanessa won us over even more with her Instagram account. It’s all the things we love: Scuba diving, elegant meals, body-positivity quotes, inspiring vacation shots, behind-the-scenes snaps, a sense of humour and an impeccable (and super varied) wardrobe. This well-dressed woman knows what makes a killer outfit and isn’t afraid to share it on Instagram. The newest Miss World is the epitome of beauty and brains, and so much more. Miss World 2018 Vanessa Ponce de León is rather cool, so check her out:

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 17:28 IST