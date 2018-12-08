Miss World 2018: Anukreethy Vas stuns as top 30 finalist. See her best looks, so far

At just 20, Anukreethy Vas is already hitting milestones her peers only dream of, representing India at Miss World 2018, where the student from Tamil Nadu is walking red carpets in looks by top designers like Gaurav Gupta, Neeta Lulla and Varun Bahl. Since leaving a month ago to compete in the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant at Sanya, China, Anukreethy had us captivated with her attention-grabbing fashion. Anukreethy has already won the Head to Head Challenge — a sub-contest — and made it to top 30 finalists of the prestigious beauty pageant, along with Miss USA, Miss Japan and Miss Nepal. The Miss World 2018 finale takes place on December 8, Saturday. 118 contestants from all over the world will compete to become the Miss World 2018 winner.

At a variety of Miss World 2018 events since November 10, Anukreethy — who won the Miss India World crown in June 2018 — looked like she’d stepped out of a fashion photoshoot. Much like the current Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Anukreethy has an eye for one-of-a-kind pieces, which she shares with her almost two lakh Instagram followers on the daily. Scrolling through Anukreethy’s feed is an immediate mood-booster. Her colourful outfits are cheerful, and her fresh styling just may be the jolt of inspiration to try something more outside-the-box than you typically do. Anukreethy’s style at Miss World 2018 was eclectic and playful, as she often mixed unlikely colours, textures and prints. But she also leaned on basics and minimal classics, including cropped jeans and oversize shirts, while adding extra personality with her accessories.

Anukreethy Vas has been slaying the fashion game all throughout her Miss World 2018 journey. Keep scrolling to see Anukreethy’s most glamorous ensembles, so far:

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 16:47 IST