Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi look no less than princesses at Isha Ambani’s sangeet, see pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, are internet’s sweethearts who have amassed a huge following on social media. The sisters made an appearance at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations and they looked resplendent in their traditional best. Janhvi took to Instagram to share a few shots of herself in a pretty gold embellished lehenga, but it was designer Manish Malhotra’s official page that shared the picture of the evening - that of Janhvi and Khushi posing like princesses.

The picture was from the pre-wedding festivities over the weekend in Udaipur where Bollywood’s who’s who performed.

Janhvi and Khushi often attend events together as well as their photos and videos on social media. She had recently shared a throwback video on Instagram in which, the much younger Khushi tries to take the lead as the two hold hands to dance together. Janhvi had captioned this throwback video that she shared on the occasion of Khushi’s birthday, “Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you.... I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine. #hbd.”

When Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor had appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, both of them confessed about how Khushi was Boney’s favourite child.

On the film front, Janvhi will be working in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Takht, which will also star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and others. She debuted in Bollywood with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:08 IST