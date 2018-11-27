Janhvi Kapoor says Anshula got rape threats over Koffee With Karan, Priyanka Chopra says trolls compare her to her dog

Actor Priyanka Chopra hosted a live-athon at Facebook’s Mumbai office on Monday where she discuss the wonders and perils of social media and how it can be used to better the world. Joining him on the discussion were actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ritubhari Chakraborthy, singer Armaan Malik comedians Mallika Dua and Bhuvan Bam, activist Gurmehar Kaur and others.

During one panel discussion, Priyanka mentioned the trolling epidemic on social media. She said she blocks those who post rude comments and that cyber bullying is a social problem more than a technological one. She also examples how she has to suffer through mean comments on the daily.

“I posted a picture with my dog Diana and I got comments like you are going nowhere just like that dog. You are not even Indian anymore. I was told I look like overcooked tomato on my selfie,” she said. She said that she too is affected by the hateful comments. “Hateful comments can affect even the strongest people. They affect me too. These trolls have the nastiest things to say, but they won’t say it on face.”

Priyanka Chopra in conversation with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Bhuvan Bam.

In another panel, Janhvi talked about how her sister got rape threats over a ‘silly’ thing they did on Koffee With Karan. “You want to protect the people in your life. Like for example my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me. As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that’s personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them... what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded,” she said.

Priyanka assumed Janhvi was talking about her younger sister Khushi but Janhvi explained that she was talking about her elder half-sister, Anshula. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the host played a game with Janhvi and her brother Arjun. He said that the first person to call up a relative and get them to say, “Hey Karan, what’s up,” would win. Janhvi called up Anshula but Arjun told his sister not to say it if she wants him to come back home. Anshula didn’t say the words and Arjun ended up winning the game.

When Janhvi shared a picture of herself and Anshula the day after the show aired, many of her fans asked why Anshula didn’t help her. She replied to one comment and said that Anshula could not hear what she was saying over the phone.

Priyanka and other guests on the panel discussed at length about the evils of trolling and why news media gives importance to them. Priyanka said she gets trolled for everything from her dress to her dog but has learnt to look only the good comments.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 17:40 IST