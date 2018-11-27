Koffee With Karan: Janhvi Kapoor on why sister Anshula didn’t help her against Arjun Kapoor

It was big betrayal but Janhvi Kapoor appears to have forgiven her sister Anshula for it. Janhvi, who appeared on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan season six with her brother Arjun Kapoor, was let down by Anshula when she didn’t help her win the Koffee Hamper. However, she has not shared the reason behind the confusion on the show.

During the episode, in a particular segment, Karan pit Janhvi and Arjun against each other in a game and told them that the first person to call up a relative and get them to say, “Hey Karan, what’s up” will win. Janhvi dialled Anshula but Arjun began screaming behind her, telling Anshula not to say it or he would not come back home. Anshula then didn’t say the words and Arjun ended up winning the game. Janhvi was left heartbroken and even said she felt like an unloved child.

However, right after the episode premiered, Janhvi shared a throwback picture with Anshula on Instagram. “#tbt to the first but clearly not the last roller coaster we’ll be on together. I love you,” she captioned a picture of the two on a roller coaster. Naturally, her fans started wondering why she was showering Anshula with love considering she didn’t help her on the show. “She didnt even help u. She a didnt say ‘hey karan its me,’” a fan wrote. Janhvi gave the fan a reply and wrote “She couldn’t hear me and asked me after the show got over what that phone call was about.”

Anshula also commented on the picture and wrote, “Love you.” Looks like all is indeed well between the two sisters.

Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan.

Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie while Khushi and Janhvi are his daughters from his second marriage to late actor Sridevi. On the show, Arjun talked at length about their relationship as siblings and how it has changed since Sridevi’s sudden death in February. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:03 IST