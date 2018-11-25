6 things to look forward to in Koffee With Karan: Janhvi Kapoor blushes when asked about Ishaan Khatter

Continuing with the family pairing in this season of Koffee With Karan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be grilled by Karan Johar on November 25 episode of the celebrity chat show. For Janhvi, it is pretty much like coming home as she was launched with the Dharma production named Dhadak and that is why the promos show how much fun Karan has pulling her leg. There is more, of course, with Arjun’s rumoured love life coming up for discussion.

This season has already seen the likes of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan grace the couch.

Here’s what we can expect from the episode:

Siblings reveal dating secrets: Janhvi on Ishaan Khatter, Arjun on his love life

Expect Karan to be his cheeky best when it comes to prodding his guests on their love life. In the episode, we will see Janhvi blushing as Karan grills her about Ishaan. In the promos, she clearly says she is not dating Ishaan but looks like no one believes her. Arjun jokes that Ishaan is always around her to which Karan pokes fun at him and says that Arjun makes Ishaan sound like a bee. Soon enough, tides turn on Arjun and he’s the one in the dock. Janhvi asks him: Bhaiyya, are you single? Check out Arjun’s straight face.

Janhvi and Arjun’s family Whatsapp group

Here’s yet another revelation: Janhvi and Arjun are part of a WhatsApp group called Dad’s Kids. Their father Boney Kapoor keeps posting his childhood pictures on it and the joke among his kids is that he looks like Pablo Escobar in his younger days. With three daughters, Boney has challenged his girls to find a man more good-looking than him for themselves. On a more sombre note, Arjun lauds his dad for the effort he is putting in to get his life back on track and establish a strong bond with his four children.

Brother-sister duo fight over the hamper

Oops! From the promos it is certain that when it comes to winning the hamper, Janhvi is smarter than her elder brother. Clearly, Janhvi is far more clued into pop culture than Arjun. Here’s proof.

Dancing like uncle Anil Kapoor

What is this? Looks like uncle Anil Kapoor has a really strong influence on his nieces and nephews. From one of the promo stills, we sense that the sibling duo made an entry onto the set doing the step, popularised by Anil. See it here.

Janhvi says she doesn’t know what hook-up means

Now, here’s a funny one. Janhvi, who is otherwise so clued into pop culture, says she doesn’t know what hook-up means. In one of the promos, Arjun jokes and says: meet “Poo bani Parvati.”

Here’s why Janhvi would pick Deepika over Katrina

At one point, Karan asks that if she had to pick between Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to share a room with, whom would she pick. Pat comes the reply: Janhvi would pick Deepika as they would then listen to South Indian songs together! But Arjun butts in saying Deepika will so a ‘Thangabali’ on Janhvi at night.

