Arjun Kapoor hides his face after partying with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora. See pics

Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in Mumbai’s Juhu area, partying with their friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar. The two have been linked up for some weeks, after they were spotted out and about town together on numerous occasions.

The pictures and videos shared online show the two exiting a restaurant, where they were accompanied by Karan, Sanjay Kapoor and Sanjay’s wife, Maheep Kapoor. Interestingly, Arjun had on a face mask the whole time he was in public, perhaps to keep his look from his upcoming film, Panipat, a secret. He was wearing a white T-shirt with jeans and a cap.

Malaika, meanwhile, wore a leather skirt with a white top. Karan can be seen next to her, dressed in his usual inimitable style. You can check out pictures here.

In a recent appearance on Karan’s talk show, Koffee with Karan, he’d asked Malaika if she was single. She’d blushed and avoided answering the question. In an interview to Hindustan Times, in which she was asked about rumours of her tying the knot with Arjun, she said, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious.”

Arjun, son of producer Boney Kapoor, and Malaika, who was formerly married to Arbaaz Khan, have been spotted together on several occasions lately. It was reported that Arjun even accompanied her on her birthday in Italy. The were photographed at the Milan airport, holding hands - the only time they’ve shown any sort of public display of affection.

Maheep Kapoor, Arjun’s aunt, recently hosted a party for friends and family. The guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry and Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Seema Khan. In a picture she shared on Instagram later, Arjun and Malaika can be seen sitting close to each other, with his arm protectively around her.

