Arjun Kapoor has a protective arm around rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora in new photo

Love or friendship, we still don’t know what’s going on between actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor but what is certain is that are coy no more. Rumoured to be a couple, the duo has been spotted on many occasions since the time when Arjun was seen walking up to the stage in the talent reality show, India’s Got Talent, last month, holding Malaika’s hand while escorting her to the stage.

A recent picture, shared by Arjun’s aunt Maheep Kapoor, shows the duo sitting rather close to each other in the midst of other guests. While Arjun has a protective arm around her, Malaika too looks relaxed in his company. Sharing the photo, Maheep wrote: “TisTheSeason.”

Also present in the picture are Bollywood party regulars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry and Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Seema Khan. However, what makes this different is the fact that Maheep has shared it. It may be recalled that she is the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun’s uncle. So does this imply that the couple has the approval of the family?

What is certain is the duo look happy in each other’s company. However, this has led to a lot of speculation about another high profile Bollywood wedding. Both of them, however, have maintained a stony silence on the subject. When asked about her marriage, Malaika told HT: “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious.”

However, these denials haven’t stopped their mutual good friend Karan Johar from teasing Malaika every now and then. On his Instagram account, Karan often puts up video clips of Malaika and Kirron Kher, his co-judges on India’s Got Talent. In one of them, he had pulled Malaika’s leg about her birthday celebration in Italy in the company of someone else. Later, in Koffee With Karan’s episode with Aamir Khan and Malaika, he again remarked cheekily about how she too could be ‘walking down the aisle’. Malaika, of course, brushed it aside with a smile.

It may be recalled that Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan got divorced last year. They have now moved on and found love and happiness elsewhere. Arbaaz has accepted that he is dating Georgia Andriani, while Malaika is in a happy space herself. They have a teenage son Arhaan Khan from her first marriage.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 09:14 IST