Arjun Kapoor shields Malaika Arora from paparazzi as they head out for a dinner date. See pics

As rumours of the romance gain steam, actor Arjun Kapoor and reality show host Malaika Arora were spotted on a dinner date on Tuesday. Arjun and Malaika were seen waddling through a sea of fans and paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Arjun was seen in a big black jacket while Malaika wore a white tank top and denims. While she kept her head low to avoid the camera flashes, Arjun put his arms around her to shield her from the crowd. Arjun was heard asking their fans to give them space as they made their way through. See pics:

The two were also seen at designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash. Both came dressed in their festive best but weren’t spotted together. They also reportedly celebrated Malaika’s birthday in Italy last month and were spotted holding hands at the airport.

Upon her return to India, film director and Malaika’s co-judge on India’s Got Talent, Karan Johar, teased her about her holiday and if she went alone or not. He shared the video of his interrogation of Malaika on Instagram but she blushingly denied to answer his question.

Malaika and Arjun are rumoured to have been in a relationship since last year. However, they kept their public appearances to a minimum all this while. It is only recently that they have started heading out together.

A report in Filmfare also suggests that the two will tie the knot soon. “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year,” a source told the magazine.

Malaika and her actor husband Arbaaz Khan got divorced in 2015 and continue to be friends, making frequent appearances together with their son.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 09:35 IST