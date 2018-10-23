Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora walk onto stage hand in hand, twerk together. See pics

After her split with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora has been rumoured to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple is rarely seen together and have not commented on the speculation around their relationship. It was only by chance that the world saw them sitting close to each other at the Lakme Fashion Week this year in August. Now, the duo was seen on the sets of the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent. The show, which is judged by Karan Johar, Kiron Kherr and Malaika had Arjun and Parineeti Chopra on the sets for promotions of Namaste England.

Arjun and Malaika walked hand in hand to the stage.

Arjun and Malaika were on the stage to dance together.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor on the sets of India’s Got Talent. (Colors)

At one point, the duo was asked to come on stage to shake a leg and Arjun can be seen leading Malaika. They also reportedly took some twerking lessons from another dancer.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been busy promoting his new film, Namaste England, which has failed to make a mark. He also has two other films in his kitty including Sandeep Pink Faraar and Panipat in his kitty. Malaika, meanwhile, routinely appears on the ramp for top designers and recently appeared in a special dance number in Vishal Bhardwaj directed Pataakha.

Both are quite active in the Bollywood social circuit and routinely appear in various parties, festivals and social dos.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:54 IST