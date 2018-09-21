Arjun Kapoor pens emotional throwback message for late mom, unwell sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional throwback Thursday post on Instagram, motivated by his conflicted feeling when sister Anshula fell ill. Arjun in his post wondered if the chaos of the world was worth it if your loved ones aren’t OK.

“Today I genuinely felt so conflicted as I woke up wondering if all the madness the chaos is all worth it if ur loved ones aren’t ok and aren’t a 100 percent,” Arjun wrote alongside a throwback picture of his late mother, Mona Shourie - his father Boney Kapoor’s first wife - and his sister, Anshula. “The world ceased to exist for me when my sister wasn’t well for the last few days. I missed my mother even more because I felt vulnerable n helpless sitting in Pokhara trying to be professional because that’s what an actor is supposed to be in that moment,” he continued.

Arjun’s mother died of cancer in 2012, tragically just a few days before he made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.

“I realised this week I can handle n face the world as long as my world is fine and the people I care for are ok... otherwise everything kind of feels pointless,” Arjun’s post continued. “This post is just a rambling of thoughts because I realised we are so caught up in trying to run we forget to sometimes just stand breathe n take it all in. I’m grateful n thankful for a lot of things I have seen high s & lows good days and bad days but I know I want to be a more positive person and believe after the dark comes the light and as long as u are by my side I can face it all @anshulakapoor love u and love this really amazing hairstyle u got going back in the day.”

Arjun finished his message with a postscript: “Ps - all u guys reading this go hug ur parents n siblings even if they get confused with the sudden burst of love n affection.”

Arjun frequently posts pictures of his mother. On her death anniversary on March 25, he had written, “I can’t believe it’s been 6 years to the day but I still think of you in every breath that I take.”

Arjun is currently busy promoting his new film with Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England. A spin-off from 2007’s Namaste London, the film will be released on October 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 12:43 IST