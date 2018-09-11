Namaste England song Tere Liye: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra romance to Atif Aslam’s silken voice

After the Namaste England trailer that landed last week and gave a glimpse into Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s love story in the film, the film’s first song is here. Namaste England’s Tere Liye has Arjun romancing Parineeti as Aatif Aslam falling in love.

While Arjun plays Param in the film – a typical north Indian guy, the love of his life is Parineeti’s Jasmeet -- an ambitious girl with big dreams. Two of them meet and fall in love but their romance has to be hidden from prying eyes.

Watch: Namaste England’s Tere Liye

It is this story that Tere Liye narrates. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the song has Atif Aslam on the vocals. Talking about the song, film’s director Vipul Amrutlal Shah told Hindustan Times, “I have always had soft romantic numbers in my films, be it Namastey London or Singh is Kinng. I am just continuing with the tradition in Namaste England. A love story without a beautiful love song is incomplete. Mannan Shah, Javed sahib and Atif have done a wonderful job.”

Namaste England tracks Parineeti and Arjun’slove story across India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London, it is a quintessential Bollywood romance.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers, Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 11:51 IST