Malaika Arora turns 45: On her birthday, 10 pics that prove she’s an ageless beauty

Here’s a celebrity birthday spoiler for you: Malaika Arora turned 45 on Tuesday. Yes, you read that right. There is no shortage of signs that the TV personality doesn’t age. The woman is ageless.

We say this because the India’s Got Talent 8 judge looks remarkably similar to the way she looked in the ‘90s. Case in point: In a throwback photo of her with actor Shah Rukh Khan, which she shared on Instagram in August, Malaika of 1998 looks pretty much exactly like the Malaika of 2018. In the picture that was taken during the shoot of her hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Malaika is 25. She is 45 now, but Malaika is exactly a lehenga choli away from being able to perfectly recreate this picture:

While Malaika hasn’t revealed everything she does to keep her looking young and in flawless shape just yet, the former VJ’s social media does give a glimpse into one of the ways she maintains a bikini-ready body year-round: by regularly hitting the gym. But something tells us Malaika’s striking looks also have to do with the ageless star’s cool and collected personality, youthful flawless complexion, and lustrous locks that she’s been sporting for many years.

At 45, Malaika Arora still maintains the youthful spunk she had in her early days. On her birthday, here are 10 photos of the ab-baring mother of one, who hasn’t visibly aged since the ‘90s: Seriously, how is this woman pushing 50?

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 12:31 IST