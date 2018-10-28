Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with friends amid wedding rumours. See photo

Actor Arjun Kapoor and TV personality Malaika Arora are trending every other day these days. A day after a Filmfare report suggested that a wedding is imminent for the two; photos emerged where Malaika and Arjun can be celebrating with a close circle of friends.

Arjun and Malaika can be seen with her sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. A few days ago, reports suggested that Malaika’s close friends Tanya and Arvind Dubash had welcomed Arjun to their circle with a party and the photos seem to be from the same do. The photos were shared by Natasha with the caption, “Super stunning and fun evening.”

The report suggesting the wedding of Arjun, 33, and Malaika, 45, quoted a source as saying, “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year.”

Coincidentally, Arjun recently pointed out his grandmother wanted him to get married. Arjun was previously linked to actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya, while Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan since December 1998.

Despite their split in 2015 and divorce, Malaika and her ex-husband continue to be friends, stepping out together on several occasions, and saying nothing but positive things about each other.

Malaika and Arjun have recently started making joint public appearances. They were seen together on the front row of Lakme Fashion Week and later appeared together on an episode of India’s Got Talent. They recently jetted off to Italy to celebrate Malaika’s 45th birthday.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:47 IST