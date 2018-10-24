Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora return from birthday trip to Italy, smile for the cameras in new pics

Malaika Arora turned 45 on Tuesday, and to celebrate the special milestone, the VJ-turned-reality-TV-judge jetted off to Italy with actor Arjun Kapoor. On Wednesday, the two were spotted leaving the Mumbai airport separately, after reportedly travelling by the same flight.

Arjun and Malaika had coy smiles on their faces as they emerged from the airport. Malaika kept it stylish with a black crop top, aviator sunglasses and statement high-waist red trousers, which gave her laidback airport ensemble a fashion forward edge; while Arjun was seen in a laid-back blue and black casuals.

Rumours are swirling about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Bollywood. The two were recently spotted together at a party with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, days after they sat front row at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Arjun and Malaika also held hands and danced together on reality TV show India’s Got Talent 8 prompting us to wonder if they are they just friends or taking things to the next level.

According to media reports, the two are dating, but both Arjun and Malaika have yet to confirm their romance. Coincidentally, Arjun recently pointed out his grandmother wanted him to get married. Arjun was previously linked to actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya, while Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan since December 1998.

Despite their split in 2015, Malaika and her ex-husband have continued to show a united front, stepping out together on several occasions, and saying nothing but positive things about each other. Days ago, Malaika opened up a yoga studio and Arbaaz and their son Arhaan Khan, 15, were there to support her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:30 IST