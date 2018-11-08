Malaika Arora visits Arjun Kapoor at his home after partying together at Karan Johar’s bash on Diwali. See pic

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seem to be in a mood to make their relationship official as they continue to add fuel to their linkup rumours. The two have been making one public appearances after another amid the speculations of a wedding. After partying the night away at Karan Johar’s Diwali bash, the two planned to catch up the following day. Malaika was spotted outside Arjun’s house in casual wear with her hair tied in a bun.

Just two days before, Arjun made headlines when he was clicked shielding Malaika from paparazzi. The two had ventured out for a dinner date at a Bandra restaurant ahead of Diwali but had a difficult time making their way through the crowd. Apart from Karan’s Diwali bash, the two had also attended designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali party.

A lot has been written about their alleged relationship ever since Malaika celebrated her birthday in Italy and was spotted holding hands with Arjun at the airport. Karan, her co-judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent, had teased her on the sets asking her if she went alone or not. The mother of one can be seen blushing in the Instagram video shared by the filmmaker as she replies, “let it be a burning question.”

A report in Filmfare had suggested that the two might even get married earlier than expected. A source had told the magazine, “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year.”

Meanwhile, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has been making regular public appearances with girlfriend Georgia Andriani. The two had attended Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash together and were also spotted at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party. For the record, Malaika and Arbaaz had announced separation in 2015 and have a teenage son named Arhaan Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 15:14 IST