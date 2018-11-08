Malaika-Arjun, Farhan-Shibani Dandekar celebrate Diwali with Karan Johar. See pics

Everyone in Bollywood is in the mood to celebrate Diwali. On Saturday, we saw a grand party, thrown by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. On Diwali, it was the turn of close friend Karan Johar to host a bash which was attended by several members of the young brigade of Bollywood.

The filmmaker-producer shared a picture of himself in a black and white sherwani-churidar and captioned it as: “Diwali!!!!!! Magical times!!!”

Making a grand entry was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who came in wearing a green-and-red silk saree. With her hair flowing over her right shoulder, her neckpiece with its green stone was eminently visible. Not to be missed is her sindoor.

Another celebrity who attracted a lot of attention was Malaika Arora, who is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor and attended the party with her sister Amrita Arora.

Arjun was also present at the do.

Yet another rumoured couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was spotted at the bash.

A whole host of younger stars like Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and Varun Dhawan also attended the party to take part in the Diwali celebrations.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 12:28 IST