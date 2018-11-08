Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate a quiet Diwali, share pics from their homes

With a host of big names in Bollywood celebrating Diwali with much fanfare and by throwing lavish parties, for many others it was a quiet affair and celebrated with near and dear ones. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a picture from their home on the occasion of Diwali and it is love itself.

Sharing a picture, Anushka wrote: “Happy Diwali from our home ? May you all find the light in you this Diwali ....”

In the picture, they are standing in the balcony of their home -- with lights on the grill and a series of bulbs hanging from the roof. A touch of green (artificial) grass adds to the yellow haze. Both are wearing single-coloured traditional clothes -- Anushka in a beige-coloured saree with a heavy neckpiece while Virat is wearing an asymmetrical churidar-kurta combination. Both look happy as ever.

Virat also shared the same picture with the message: “A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless.”

Speaking about life after marriage, Anushka had said that given how hectic their lives are, though they live in the same house, they hardly get to spend time together. Elle magazine quoted her as saying: “Marriage doesn’t feel different. Virat and I have been working round the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives. So, we are living in a house and we have spent barely any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It’s a vacation.”

Virat celebrated his 30th birthday on November 30 and wishing him was wife Anushka.

She shared a picture of them sharing a hug and wrote: “Thank God for his birth.”

Anushka, whose last film Sui Dhaaga turned out to be a hit, is preparing for the release of her next film, Zero. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf who dreams big. Anushka stars as Aafia, who suffers from cerebral palsy but is a brilliant scientist.

Sharing her inhibitions about playing such a character, Anushka had told Indian Express: “”I mean a character who has cerebral palsy, the only way I could emote was by just being centered on the chair. I used to spend all my time sitting on the chair. As an actor, you want to take up a challenge. It was difficult and rewarding for me. I was very nervous as I didn’t want to let down the character.”

