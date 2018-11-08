Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Diwali with Aaradhya, Aishwarya, Abhishek, shares family photos

There was once a time when parties at the Bachchan household, particularly during Holi, was among the most talked about bash in Bollywood, matching up to late Raj Kapoor’s parties. With newer stars, things have changed and while many stars have been hosting Diwali parties, for the Bachchans, it was a quiet Diwali, at home with family, puja and some sparklers.

Sharing pictures and wishing everyone love and happiness, Amitabh wrote a Shloka which went as following: “Shubham karoti kalyanam, aarogyam dhan sampadaa, shatru buddhi vinaashaya, deep jyoti namostutey. Diwali greetings of love and happiness.”

T 2988 - शुभम करोति कल्याणम,

अरोग्यम धन संपदा,

शत्रु-बुद्धि विनाशायः,

दीपःज्योति नमोस्तुते !

Diwali greetings of love and happiness .. pic.twitter.com/cgWxEAbOa3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 7, 2018

In the pictures, we see Aaradhya with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek, grandparents, Jaya and Amitabh. In one, they can be seen sitting around the deity, in another they are in their garden area, lighting sparklers. All are dressed in shades of cream, silver and gold. Even little Aaradhya wears a simple yet elegant ghagra choli.

Bollywood has been in Diwali celebration mood with Shah Rukh Khan hosting a big party at his residence on Saturday, which saw nearly all of Bollywood in attendance. In the run up to Diwali on Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor among others have hosted their parties (or shared pictures from their intimate home functions). Ekta’s party saw many of her heroines like Mouni Roy coming over. New actors like Kriti Sanon too were there.

While Kareena has been making appearances at various Diwali parties across Mumbai, thrown by stars, on Wednesday morning, she was out with son Taimur and Saif Ali Khan to attend sister Karisma Kapoor’s Diwali puja at her office. While the father and son kept it simple with a white kurta pyjama combination, Kareena stepped out in an elegant pale green pant and kurta combo.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is away in Manali to celebrate Diwali with family and shared pictures with her nephew Prithviraj. Incidentally, it was Prithviraj’s first Diwali. See all pictures here:

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 08:53 IST