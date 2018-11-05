Shah Rukh Khan misses son Aryan as Gauri Khan shares family photos from Diwali bash. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan recently hosted the biggest Diwali bash of the year at Mannat. King Khan celebrated his birthday on November 2 by launching the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero, which was followed by a star-studded bash a day later. However, SRK’s elder son Aryan couldn’t be a part of the celebrations. The 20-year-old is reportedly studying filmmaking at University of Southern California (USC).

As wife Gauri shared a few family pictures pulling our attention to the decor with the caption, “Mood lighting this Diwali #GauriKhanDesigns,” SRK turned nostalgic and replied, “Arre yaar suddenly missing lil Aryan.”

Arre yaar suddenly missing lil Aryan. https://t.co/edwifo4iFo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2018

While Shah Rukh and son AbRam had donned identical sherwanis for the night, Gauri Khan wore a black Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. However, it was their daughter Suhana Khan who stole all the attention in a navy blue sari gown.

Pictures of their guests at the decked up Mannat went viral on the web. The theme of the night was traditional and black which saw the who’s who of the industry turning up in their festive wear. The event was a starry affair with all from Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur to Varun Dhawan in attendance. For the record, all four actors are starring in Karan Johar’s upcoming project Kalank.

Katrina Kaif made a glamourous presence at the party in a black sari gown whereas Alia and Shraddha Kapoor set fashion goals in distinct black lehengas. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the bash in ethnic wear. Suhana’s friend Ananya Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, also took part in the pre-Diwali festivities at Mannat.

