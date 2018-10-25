Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan celebrate wedding anniversary with hilarious exchange on Instagram

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are always very careful about not indulging in too much PDA. They do not post cute comments on each others’ pictures on Instagram, share love notes on Twitter or even exchange sweet nothings at public events.

However, the first couple of Bollywood did exchange a hilarious exchange on Instagram on Wednesday, just in time for their 27th wedding anniversary. Gauri, an interior designer by profession, shared a picture of her latest work on her Instagram page. She had designed a stunning space for a brand and even her husband could appreciate the great work.

“When are you designing my office!!!,” Shah Rukh commented on the picture. However, not one to indulge anybody in freebies (even if it is her husband), Gauri gently denied his request. “As soon as I have some free time,” she wrote with a comical face emoji. You married one fiercely busy woman, SRK!

Gauri recently shared the most adorable selfies with ‘half of her better halves’—Shah Rukh and youngest son AbRam—in a special post on her birthday. Shah Rukh looked every bit the cool dad in his big sunglasses, shaggy hair and a cap worn backwards. Gauri looked fresh as a daisy in her no-makeup look and sun-bathed hair. AbRam looked uninterested but still so cute in his T-shirt and shorts.

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam spent some quality time together recently in Spain and SRK shared quite a few pictures on his Instagram account. This also included the first-ever selfie of Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Aanand L Raai and is currently in production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 10:22 IST