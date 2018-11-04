Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party: Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt light up the party. See pics, video

It is Diwali season and all in Bollywood are clearly in the festive mood. After designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s bash on Friday, it was the turn of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan to host their Diwali party on Saturday. Playing host along with her parents was daughter Suhana Khan.

The do saw almost all the big names from Bollywood attend. These included Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sussanne Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and R Madhavan among others. Also seen were his older co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

Gold, black and glitter seemed to be everybody’s favourite choice of colour and texture, it seemed. Starting with Gauri and Suhana who chose black and gold as the colour scheme, nearly all the leading ladies turned up in similar hues. This include Alia, Sara, Kareena to name a few.

The next gen of Bollywood was represented by Ananya Panday who will make her debut in Karan’s Student of he Year 2 and Shanaya Kapoor -- daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Both the girls celebrated their birthdays recently and are known to be close friends of Suhana.

A big name missing from the scene was Deepika Padukone, a co-star of Shah Rukh in a number of films and known to be close to him and his family.

