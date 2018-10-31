Mira Rajput shares the cutest photo of daughter Misha peeping over son Zain’s crib. See pic

If this doesn’t make Misha and Zain the cutest brother-sister duo, we don’t know what will. The adorable babies’ proud mommy, Mira Rajput shared the loveliest picture of the two enjoying a beautiful morning together.

Mira shared a picture of Misha on Wednesday morning as she peeped over her baby brother Zain’s crib, perhaps to give him a wake-up call. Misha is sporting the biggest smile as she looks at Zain, who is also looking at his big sister.

Zain is seen cradled between a soft pillow that bears his name and a few toys. He is resting in a crib secured by glass walls.

Mira and her actor husband Shahid welcomed Zain on September 5. Shahid announced his arrival on Twitter two days after his birth. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” the Padmaavat actor wrote.

Mira also recently shared a picture of Misha looking so grown up. It featured her little girl with a young friend as they smile for the camera and enveloped one another in a hug. “Sugar and spice and all things nice.. that’s what little girls are made of #bffs #youcansitwithus,” she had captioned the photo.

Shahid recently said in an interview that being a dad is a lot of work. “It does require a lot of effort. Sometimes, you don’t have time for yourself... but here you have to choose the time between your work and family. That is something I do it very consciously,” Shahid said.

Shahid is currently shooting for Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. It also stars Kiara Advani and will arrive in theatres on June 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 09:42 IST