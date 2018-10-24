New mommy Mira Rajput steps out with husband Shahid Kapoor. See pics

Mira Rajput is back in action after being away from limelight for close to two months after the birth of her son Zain. She was spotted with husband Shahid Kapoor in Mumbai and the young mommy looked cool is her casual avatar. Wearing a comfortable oversized olive green shirt which she had teamed with a pair of black leggings, Mira was ready to go. Shahid, meanwhile, was dressed in a knee-length track bottoms and a T-shirt.

After it was extensively reported on Tuesday that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora walked in hand and hand on the sets of India’s Got Talent, the rumoured couple was spotted at the airport together. Malaika was in Italy to celebrate her 45th birthday. Karan Johar posted a video of her in which he teases her who she celebrated her birthday with. She smilingly brushed aside the question. A social media post said that the two came back from Italy in the same flight. She was later spotted in Bandra too.

Neha Dhupia is heavily pregnant but that hasn’t spotted her from working or partying hard. The actor-anchor was spotted at Sophie Choudhary’s house party. Also present was Dia Mirza. Raveena Tandon, who was recently named as a member of CINTAA committee set up to tackle sexual harassment in the film industry, was seen at an Aaj Tak event while Jacqueline Fernandez turned showstopper for designers Monica and Karishma during the 10th anniversary of Jade in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the airport while Esha Deol and her little girl Radhya too were spotted in town.

At the airport, a number of celebs were spotted including Katrina Kaif (with sister Isabella Kaif), Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Roy Kapur and Aamir Khan.

See all the pictures here:

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor at the airport.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seen at the airport.

Baazaar promotion in Delhi.

Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza at Sophie Choudhary’s house party.

Jacqueline Fernandez walks for a brand called Jade.

Malaika Spotted at Bandra.

Raveena Tandon at Aaj Tak event.

(All the pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 16:55 IST