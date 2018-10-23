Mira Rajput blushes as Shahid Kapoor gently pulls her towards himself at Dangal success bash. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were blessed with their second child in September this year. In the run up to her childbirth and in the days just after Zain Kapoor was born, Mira was everywhere. From her pregnancy fashion to the first look of Zain, the Kapoor household was the favourite of the nation. Then, Mira didn’t make any public appearances, taking care of her newborn baby and her two-year-old daughter Misha.

Now, the pretty lady is back in spotlight. The success bash of Dangal, which was held in Mumbai on Monday, saw a number of Bollywood celebrities in attendance including the likes of Kunal Kemmu — who came in with wife Soha Ali Khan, Rekha, Ayan Mukherji, Alia Bhatt apart Dangal actors Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sakshi Tanwar apart from Kiran Rao.

Also present at the event was Mira with Shahid. In a video shared online, Shahid can be seen holding Mira’s hands and trying to gently pull her towards himself as a coy Mira tries to avoid him, blushing all the while. Mira looks gorgeous in a purple long dress and Shahid has eyes only for his wife.

Mira is fast emerging as a star in her own right. All through her pregnancy, her fashion sense was noticed by one and all. She also shot for her first solo advertisement for an anti-ageing cream. However, the move didn’t go down well with many on Twitter who slammed her for taking to anti-ageing products at a tender age of 23!The birth of her son and his name turned out to be quite a sensation with tabloids covering it with endless enthusiasm.

Shahid, meanwhile, had one release after Zain’s birth, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which unfortunately sank without a trace. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next film Arjun Reddy, a Hindi remake of the Telugu original of the same name.

