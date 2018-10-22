Bollywood was in a relaxed mood on Sunday with films taking a back seat and celebs partying, meeting friends, visiting salons or simply getting spotted in and out of town. Stars were seen visiting Manish Malhotra’s home in Bandra and prominent names to be snapped at his house were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora. Wearing all-blue combination of a comfortable light cotton shirt and classic denims, Kareena looked suitably casual yet classy. She teamed with a khakhi bag and pencil heel boots. Karan, meanwhile, was in a black overall with a bright yellow and black oversized shirt.

Airport seemed a busy place with actors Sandeepa Dhar, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Warina Hussain and Aamir Khan being spotted there. Kangana Ranaut’s little nephew, who was spotted in a pram, was seen with his mother Rangoli at the airport and looked adorable as ever.

Sonam Kapoor was at a book launch in Delhi, while Mandana Karimi was seen in Juhu. However, it was actor Ayesha Takia’s sudden appearance which took many by surprise.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Manish Malhotra’s home.

Karan Johar aces an oversized shirt.

Kangana Ranaut’s nephew Prithviraj, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan seen at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma, Warina Hussain and Sandeepa Dhar at the airport.

Mandana Karimi in Juhu.

Sonam Kapoor at book launch in Delhi.

Ayesha Takia at Freeda salon, Bandra.

