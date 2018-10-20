Kareena Kapoor Khan is twinning with sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan in these pics. Check them out

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has found fashion friend for life in sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. The ladies were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai where they grabbed lunch and posed for pictures.

Kareena and Soha looked stunning in their monochrome outfits. Soha also shared a picture from their lunch on Instagram, captioning it ‘in mood for food’. Check out their pics:

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted out on lunch were actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann is riding high on the success of his two films, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Both the films have raked in great reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap. (Viral Bhayani)

Newlyweds Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula were spotted at the airport. Yuvika was seen in traditional wear and the red bangles, a staple of every new Punjabi bride. The two looked happy as they flashed big smiles for the camera.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula were spotted at the airport (Viral Bhayani)

Also spotted out and about in Mumbai were actors Ishaan Khatter and Kiara Advani. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Miss World Manushi Chillar were also spotted at the airport.

Ishaan Khatter and Kiara Advani spotted out and about in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan was seen with his new girlfriend Giorgia Andirani at a Navratra party.

Actor Tanushree Dutta and her sister Ishita Dutta were spotted at Durga puja festivities. Both the ladies looked happy and pretty in the traditional red-white Bengali sarees.

Tanushree Dutta at a Durga puja event. (Viral Bhayani)

Ishita Dutta at a Durga puja event. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 18:52 IST