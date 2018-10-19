Kareena Kapoor shimmies for the camera as she parties with sister Karisma. See pics, video

Kareena Kapoor and her gang of girlfriends had a fun night in, and pictures from the party have been shared online by her sister, Karisma Kapoor. Karisma and Kareena were accompanied by their friends Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhatt.

In one of the pictures, Mallika and Amrita can be seen applying makeup on each other, while another shows the entire gang posing for a group picture. Kareena is wearing a white T-shirt with ripped jeans and Karisma is wearing a patterned black shirt with black pants. She captioned the group picture, ‘Girls night in’.

Karisma recently wished Kareena and Saif Ali Khan on their anniversary with a special family portrait. She had previously shared pictures from both Saif and Kareena’s birthday parties. The Kapoor family is known to be close knit, with all of them turning out in each other’s support.

In a Boomerang shared by Karisma from the party, Kareena can be seen grooving it out. Karisma captioned the video with one word: ‘Lit’. A fourth picture shows Amrita Arora planting a kiss on Karisma’s ear.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 at just 17 years old opposite Harish Kumar in Prem Qaidi. She received critical acclaim for her performance in Zubeidaa and Fiza and great appreciation from fans for Biwi No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more. Kareena most recently appeared in the box office hit, Veere Di Wedding while Saif will next be seen in Bazaar.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 14:13 IST