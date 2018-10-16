Karisma Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan, sister Kareena happy anniversary. See message

Karisma Kapoor has shared a sweet message for sister Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on their sixth wedding anniversary. Karsima, who is currently in Dubai, shared a regal family picture that shows the two sisters - Karisma and Kareena - posing with their parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and joined by Saif.

She captioned the image, “Wishing my darling bebo and dear saifu a very happy anniversary.” She added the message, “family is everything” at the bottom of the picture.

Saif sports a clean shaven look in the picture, a departure from the scraggly beard he’d been sporting for many months, as part of his look for Navdeep Singh’s new film. Speaking about how Taimur and Kareena had adapted to the beard, he said in a recent interview, “She (wife Kareena Kapoor) says she likes it and Taimur pulls it very hard but neither of them has kissed me a lot of late. If I ask Taimur to kiss my hand, he will do so. If I ask him to kiss my face, he just tilts his head on my cheek. The same scenario happens with the missus as well.”

The Kapoor family is known to be tight knit. They always show up for special moments in each other’s lives - most recently, they convened at Kareena and Saif’s birthday party. Saif and Kareena married in 2012, and welcomed son Taimur in 2017.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 at just 17 years old opposite Harish Kumar in Prem Qaidi. She received critical acclaim for her performance in Zubeidaa and Fiza and great appreciation from fans for Biwi No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 18:36 IST