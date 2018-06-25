On Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, 10 cutest pics with Kareena, her kids and whole Kapoor khandaan
Karisma Kapoor turns 44 on Monday and to celebrate, we bring you the 10 cutest pictures she has ever shared of her family.bollywood Updated: Jun 25, 2018 11:16 IST
Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor turns 44 on Monday and trust us, we too had a tough time digesting that. The Bollywood diva may not actively be a part of movies anymore but she is never not being talked by the country.
Karisma, the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her Bollywood debut in 1991 at just 17 years old opposite Harish Kumar in Prem Qaidi. She was met with a few flop films with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar but finally got her two big hits with 1992’s Jigar and Anari. She then worked in popular films like Raja Babu, Andaaz Apna Apna and Judwa. She received critical acclaim for her performance in Zubeidaa and Fiza and great appreciation from fans for Biwi No. 1, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and more.
However, when she married Delhi businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003, she took a long break from movies. The coupld had two kids together, daughter Samiera and son Kiaan. They got divorced in 2016.
Karisma is known for her great style, gorgeous looks and of course, her amazing family pictures on Instagram. Here are the best of the lot:
