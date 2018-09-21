Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday with spectacular midnight party attended by Saif, Karisma. See inside pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 38 on September 21 and she celebrated the big day with her close friends and family with a spectacular midnight bash. Pictures from the do, which was attended by Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita, dad Randhir Kapoor and of course, husband Saif Ali Khan, have been shared online.

Karisma posed for a pic with the birthday girl and their mother and shared it on her official Instagram account. “Family fun,” she captioned it, and added the hashtags, “#birthdaygirl #bebo #ourrockstar #lafamilia.” In the picture, Babita can be seen standing in between, lovingly holding her daughters’ faces in her hands. Karisma also posted a couple of more pictures - a selfie with dad, Randhir, and a group picture.

In another picture, this one shared by Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, who came along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, the entire group can be seen posing together around a birthday cake with flares for sparkler candles. Wearing bright party hats and with balloons in the background, everyone seems to be having a grand old time.

Soha also shared a special Boomerang video of the entire group. They’re all wearing party hats and appear to be in Saif’s study, which we saw glimpses of in his own recent birthday party.

Saif, who turned 48 on August 16, celebrated his birthday with Kareena, Soha, Karisma and his children, Ibrahim and Sara, at his home. The only one missing from the inside photos and boomerang videos that Saif’s family put up was son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena most recently starred in the hit buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. Kareena will next appear in director Karan Johar’s star-studded period drama, Takht. The film will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

