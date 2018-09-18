Kareena Kapoor is a diva as she shoots for an ad campaign. See pics, video

Bollywood had a busy day on Monday but much of it was not about films. Most of the stars were seen either at airport or simply seen around the town. A host of beauties like Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Fatima Sana and Kareena Kapoor were all seen in different parts of the town.

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning as she shot an ad campaign. Dressed in a sheer black gown, the actor again proved that she is at the top of her game right now.

Taimur Ali Khan was seen at Soha Ali Khan house in Bandra. Amitabh Bachchan was seen at Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Fatima Sana Sheikh was seen with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Balaji office while Athiya Shetty was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra. Neetu Singh was seen with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni at Ganesh visarjan

Many Bollywood stars were seen at the airport including Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Saqib Saleem Qureshi.

Take a look at pictures:

Taimur Ali Khan spotted at Soha Ali Khan’s house in Bandra.

Arbaaz Khan seen with girlfriend Georgia Andriani.

Shilpa Shetty at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen before an interview in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Amrita spotted at Pali Bhavan.

Fatima Sana Sheikh with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Balaji office.

Athiya Shetty spotted Hakkasan Bandra.

Amitabh Bachchan at Lalbaugcha Raja’s Ganesha.

Sonam Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 18:03 IST